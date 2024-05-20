Looking for a driving licence, check details to get it

Hyderabad : Tired of visiting the RTO office very often for a driving license. From June 1, private training institutes will conduct the driving test and issue the license. The Central Government has issued regulations making major changes in the driving license system. It will come into effect from the 1st of next month.

Qualifications of the training institute



The Central Government has given permission to private companies to issue driving certificates and has imposed certain conditions for the same. The institutions should have at least an acre of land. There should be additional three acres of land for four wheeler driving training. Especially the center should be accessible to all. There should be no interruption in traffic. Trainers should have completed at least high school education. Must have five years driving experience. Must have basic understanding of biometrics and technology. The government will give permission to the respective organizations only if all these are present.



Training period



Light vehicle training should be completed in exactly 4 weeks. At least 29 hours of training should be given in this order. It should be in theory and practical form. 8 hours of theory and 21 hours of practical training should be given. A minimum of 39 hours training for six weeks is required for driving heavy motor vehicles. It should have 8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical classes.

Fees are as follows



Learner License : Rs. 200

Learner License Renewal: Rs. 200

Permanent License: Rs. 200

International License: Rs. 1000