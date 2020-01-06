Trending :
Saudi based companies to invest in AP soon: Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy

Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy said that the last government, which made proposals for the investment of worth Rs 5 lakh crore could complete at least...

Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy said that the last government, which made proposals for the investment of worth Rs 5 lakh crore could complete at least 10 percent of works. Minister Gautam Reddy reviewed the arrangements in the wake of the Chief Minister's inauguration of the prestigious 'Amma Vodi' program in Chittoor district on 9th January.

On this occasion, the minister said that various companies are interested to invest in the state. He said three Saudi-based international companies have come forward to invest in AP. The Minister said he hoped to announce a new industrial policy soon so that the state would have more investments. The minister said that the Visakha-Chennai corridor would be expedited.

The minister alleged that the last government had issued 400 cases to Adani Group in Vishakha to build an industry. He said that the land was involved in court cases. It is for this reason that the Adani Group project is kept pending. The minister said that the land was allocated to the Lulu company as well at the same time. "The GDP growth rate has improved over the past seven months, " the minister said.

