Savitha hails CM for prioritising education

Bukkapatnam: BC and Handloom Welfare Minister S Savitha emphasised that disciplined education was vital for everyone.

She participated as the chief guest at the inauguration of the Government BC Girls Hostel at Bukkapatnam, along with Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, on Tuesday.

Minister Savitha criticised the previous YSRCP government, stating that the education system was completely neglected over the past five years. She appreciated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for prioritising education and added that Minister for Education Nara Lokesh was taking proactive steps to improve government schools and hostels by enhancing basic infrastructure.

She said the current government has allocated a significant budget for the welfare of backward communities and was supporting them economically. Urging students to make the most of improved facilities, she called on them to compete and excel in academics. Education, she said, brings respect and opportunities in society. MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy noted that Andhra Pradesh leads among all Indian States in student welfare. She highlighted that the ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ scheme under which the government has deposited nearly Rs 8,700 crore directly into mothers’ accounts for their children‘s future.

Calling for gender equality, the MLA encouraged girl students to excel in all fields and compete on par with boys. She assured that she would work towards making Puttaparthi constituency a model in development.

MLA Sindhura also appealed to the Minister to sanction a government BC hostel and complete the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule hostel construction in Bukkapatnam. In response, Minister Savitha assured that the government would take steps to establish a new BC girls’ hostel and release funds for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Residential School.

She also promised to resolve all the issues raised by MLA Sindhura Reddy in the Puttaparthi constituency. On the occasion, Minister Savitha and MLA Sindhura Reddy, through the APUWJ Journalist Welfare Fund, handed over Rs 30,000 financial aid cheque to ailing journalist Rajagopal from Hindupur, in the presence of association representative Pullayya Babu.

The event was attended by district BC welfare officer Rajendra Reddy, mandal BC Hostel warden Lalitha, TDP mandal convenor Malli Reddy, district TDP vice-president Samakoti Adinarayana, senior TDP leaders from Bukkapatnam Lakshminarayana, Subramanyam, Gangadhar, Balu, Yashoda Rayudu, Manjunath, Sai Kumar, party workers and local supporters.