Savitha receives SKOCH award for free coaching to BC youth

Penugonda/New Delhi: BC welfare department got Gold SKOCH Award under the Social Justice and Security category for providing free coaching to unemployed BC youth preparing for competitive examinations.

The award was presented during the SKOCH Awards ceremony at Silver Oak Convention Hall in New Delhi on Saturday. Skoch Group chairman Sameer Kochhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisor Mahender Dev presented the award to Andhra Pradesh BC welfare minister S Savita.

Addressing the gathering, minister Savitha said the initiative was implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with the objective of empowering unemployed BC youth. She noted that the government’s efforts are aimed at creating equal opportunities and enabling marginalised communities to secure better prospects through education and employment. She said that the programme received wide recognition as it has opened new avenues for disadvantaged sections to compete in public service and other competitive exams on an equal footing.

Social welfare principal secretary S Satyanarayana and other senior officials from the department also attended the event.