Savitribai Phule, pioneer of women education

Kurnool: Savitribai Phule laid foundation for women’s education despite facing discrimination, stated Dr DVR Sai Gopal, Vice Chancellor of Cluster University. On Friday, he paid tributes to Savitribai Phule’s photo on her 194th birth anniversary in Kurnool.

Dr Sai Gopal highlighted Savitribai’s courage in pursuing education and becoming a role model for women during an era of severe discrimination. He noted that her efforts and inspiration have significantly contributed to the progress and empowerment of women in India. Dr Sai Gopal announced that the university’s KVSR Government Degree College hostel will be named after Savitribai Phule as a mark of respect.

Registrar Dr Katta Venkateswarlu lauded Savitribai as India’s first woman teacher, social reformer, and humanist, who tirelessly worked for the education and social upliftment of women.