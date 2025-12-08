Say no to drugs, ride for health: SP

Anantapur: Callingfor collective responsibility in building a healthy society, Anantapur District SP P Jagadeesh, urged youngsters to stay away from narcotic substances and embrace a disciplined lifestyle.

As part of the initiative “Drugs Vaddu Bro Cycle Thokku Bro,” an awareness cycle rally was organised in Anantapur on Sunday, following the directions of A K Ravikrishna, Inspector General (Eagle Wing).

SP Jagadeesh flagged off the rally at the district police office and led the cyclists through key junctions including Ambedkar Circle, Sapthagiri Circle, Subhash Road, Clock Tower, NTR Circle, Srikantam Circle, Old Town, Tadipatri Bus Stand, Gandhi Bazaar, and Sangamesh Circle, before concluding at the Collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that drugs are a serious threat to the youth and can destroy their future. He cautioned that substance abuse, often initiated due to peer pressure or curiosity, gradually leads to addiction and ruins lives.