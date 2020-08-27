SBI donates ambulance to Andhra Pradesh police office

Vijayawada: State Bank of India Amaravati circle (Tenali region) handed over an ambulance worth Rs 20 lakh to the state police office near Mangalagiri on Thursday.

SBI Deputy General Manager Ravi Mohan Saxena and other bank officials handed over the ambulance keys to Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang.

The DGP thanked the SBI for donating the ambulance that will be very useful to the police personnel working at the state police office.

He said the police personnel are working round-the-clock to perform the duties.

Additional Director of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Sankar Ayyannar, Additional DG Sridhar Rao, additional director General Harish Kumar Gupta and other officials present on the occasion. Nearly 1,000 police officials and staff are working at the state police office.












