SBI employee commits suicide in hotel room at Kurnool

Kurnool: In an incident, an SBI employee has committed suicide in a hotel room near the Kurnool RTC bus stand. The deceased identified as Satri Venkateswaramma (34) identified as Satri Venkateswaramma (34), who is working as an assistant manager at SBI Yerraguntla branch.

Her husband Shekhar works as a Sachivalayam secretary in the Panchayat Raj department. The couple has a son and the family resides at VC colony in Nandyala.

Venkateswaramma was on leave for some days and gone missing when she went to the bank on Monday. When she didn't return home on Monday night, the family members called on her phone which was switched off. Immediately, they approached the Sirivella police station. On receiving the information, the police registered a missing case and initiated the investigation.

On Tuesday, Kurnool 4th Town police have found the dead body of Venkateswaramma in a hotel room near the bus stand here in the town and informed the family members. As the pesticide bottle was found in the room, the police confirmed that she has committed suicide. The investigation also revealed that she came to Kurnool on Monday night and checked in the hotel room. Over the incident, the police have booked a case and investigating further.