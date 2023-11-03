  • Menu
SC dismisses plea against constructions at Rushikonda, says petition is politically motivated

The hearing on the petition filed by Lingamaneni Sivarama Prasad against the constructions and establishment of Chief Minister camp office on Rushikonda took place in the Supreme Court.

NEW DELHI: The hearing on the petition filed by Lingamaneni Sivarama Prasad against the constructions and establishment of Chief Minister camp office on Rushikonda took place in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud headed the bench for the hearing. However, since the case is already pending in the High Court, the Supreme Court directed that the PIL should be filed there.

The Supreme Court also stated that the petition appeared to be politically motivated. Sivarama Prasad filed the PIL against the Andhra Pradesh government, seeking the cancellation of the GO 2015 issued for the establishment of the camp office and offices of senior officials on Rushikonda.

The petition alleged the violations of orders from the National Green Tribunal and the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Prasad has requested an immediate halt to construction and startup activities on Rushikonda until the cases are resolved in the NGT and AP High Court.

