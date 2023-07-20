SC judge bereaved, performs his father’s last rites in Madanapalle

Madanapalle: Supreme Court Judge Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti (Bhatt) participated in his father’s funeral held in the town on Wednesday.

Sarasa Ramakrishnaiah ,104, who was living in Society Colony here, died in the early hours of Wednesday due to illness and old age related problems, is survived by two sons including SV Bhatt and his elder brother Subramanyam, who is also a practicing lawyer in Madanapalle.

Bhatt, who worked as judge of various High Courts including Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Amaravati and Kerala before he was elevated as Supreme Court judge and took charge on Monday.

Family sources said, Ramakrishnaiah, who was a vakil gumastha, working for long with an advocate in Madanapalle, saw his young brother Vidyasagar, his sons Sarasa Subramanayam Bhat and Sarasa Venkatnarayana Bhat become lawyers and aspired that his sons should achieve good position in the legal profession.

When SV Bhatt became High Court judge, Ramakrishnaiah, the vakil gumastha who was also served as Vakil Gumastha Association president for long, who loved and adored the legal profession, aspired his son to reach further heights and become Supreme Court judge which was fulfilled recently.

Bhatt was recently got elevation and appointed as Supreme Court Judge. After he received orders of his appointment, Bhatt visited Madanapalle to inform his father who was ailing about his appointment as Supreme Court judge, much to the

joy of the old man and his family members gathered

to see Bhatt.

However. Ramakrishnaiah conditioned worsened and he breathed his lost early morning on Wednesday. After receiving the message of his father’s demise, Bhatt air dashed to Bengaluru and from there came by road to Madanapalle to participate in the funeral which was held in the afternoon.

Judges, who worked with Bhatt, his friends, family members and many from legal profession and judiciary attended the funeral.