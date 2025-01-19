Exploring Saudi Red Sea’s Hidden Gems Beyond Jeddah

Think you’ve seen all Saudi Arabia has to offer? Think again. The Saudi Red Sea, spanning over 1,800 coastal kilometres across three distinct regions – the North, Centre, and South – is a treasure trove of natural beauty, history, and luxury. From untouched islands to vibrant coral reefs, this region promises breathtaking experiences for travellers.

With more than 1,000 islands, 500 dive sites, 300 coral species, and 75 beaches, the Saudi Red Sea offers a playground for water enthusiasts. From diving and snorkelling in turquoise waters to lounging on pristine beaches, it’s home to one of the world’s most diverse marine ecosystems.

Beyond nature, there’s something for everyone. History buffs, families, and luxury seekers alike will find countless activities to enjoy. Here are some of the best-hidden gems to explore along the Saudi Red Sea.

Luxury and Tranquility in the North

In the northern region, luxury resorts offer unmatched comfort. The five-star St. Regis Red Sea Resort features private plunge pools and butler service, while Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, provides secluded island luxury. For eco-conscious travellers, Red Sea Global’s Shebara blends sustainability with indulgence, featuring orb-like villas shimmering against turquoise waters.

Family Fun at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)

Just a short trip from Jeddah, KAEC combines relaxation and adventure. Yam Beach offers watersports like kayaking and kite surfing, while the art district adds a cultural touch. Families can enjoy thrills at Juman Karting or experience 4D movies at K-Max Cinema. Golf enthusiasts will love Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, and beachside restaurants provide the perfect backdrop for relaxation.

Futuristic Luxury at Sindalah Island

NEOM’s Sindalah Island is a glimpse of the future. Featuring an 86-berth marina, yacht clubs, and dining by Michelin-starred chefs, this superyacht destination offers exclusive beach clubs and world-class events.

Diving into Yanbu’s Marine Life

Yanbu’s Seven Sisters reef is a diver’s paradise with vibrant coral and exotic marine species. For relaxation, Yanbu Beach is ideal for snorkelling and sunbathing. History enthusiasts can visit Yanbu Al Nakhal, a village with ruins dating back over 2,000 years.

Historic Fortresses of Duba

Near Tabuk, Duba’s Al-Ozlam Castle and King Abdulaziz Castle reflect its historical significance on ancient trade routes, offering visitors a glimpse into Saudi’s rich past.

Coral Reefs of Umluj

Nicknamed the “Maldives of Saudi Arabia,” Umluj boasts crystal-clear waters, white sands, and thriving coral reefs. Explore volcanic landscapes or enjoy fresh seafood on a traditional fisherman’s boat.

Plan your trip now by visiting the official Visit Saudi website.