Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudu faces party ire

Vijayawada : Tiruvuru TDP MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao is facing the ire of the TDP leadership after he allegedly attacked a woman on January 11 and was asked to appear before the disciplinary committee of the party on January 20.

MLA Srinivas Rao was involved in a family dispute among the brothers in Gopalapuram village of A Konduru mandal in Tiruvuru Assembly constituency and reportedly abused and attacked a woman, who is the supporter of YSRCP.

The MLA was asked to explain what happened on January 11 and his involvement in the dispute.

A dispute broke out between the brothers who are tribals over the use of the cement road, which was laid recently.

The joint property is shared by three brothers. One member is the supporter of the YSRCP and two brothers are supporters of TDP. The YSRCP supporter has alleged that the MLA had attacked a woman belonging to the family.

The angry tribal family members staged a protest on January 12 alleging that the MLA had attacked them. Later, the woman attempted suicide by taking poison. She was admitted to a hospital and recovered later. The family members staged a protest in Tiruvuru and demanded action against the MLA.

The woman victim said the MLA spoke in support of the other families and attacked her.

This is not the first time MLA is involved in controversies. Three months ago, a group of women from Chittela village staged a dharna alleging that the MLA behaved rudely with self-help group members and other women.

Locals lodged a complaint to the TDP leadership also. Journalists of Tiruvuru also lodged a complaint to the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu that his behaviour with the media was not good and was objectionable. The TDP leadership is likely to take action if the disciplinary committee feels that the MLA went in a wrong by attacking a tribal woman, who is recovering after attempting suicide.