SC Judge lays foundation stone for court buildings

Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha and others laying foundation stone for court complex buildings in Vizianagaram on Sunday

Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha on Sunday laid foundation stone for the construction for new court complex buildings.

Vizianagaram: Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha on Sunday laid foundation stone for the construction for new court complex buildings. The building will be constructed with a cost of Rs 99.20 crores in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said both the parties should come together and solve their disputes in compromising way, which will be easier for judicial process and save time and money.

He said public has great hopes on judicial system and judicial officers, advocate need to protect the interests of public and petitioners.

Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur said the judicial officers and advocates need to fulfil hopes of public and provide justice to common man. The Union government has sanctioned Rs 186 crores to provide amenities in courts and the State government also added Rs 30 crores as matching grant. Judge of AP High Court Justice U Durga Prasada Rao said that the building plan for new courts will reflect the historical buildings as the Vizianagaram has rich history and culture. District judges and others were present.

