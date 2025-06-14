Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
SC orders bail for TV host Kommineni
Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of TV host Kommineni Srinivasa Rao on bail. The release is subject to terms and conditions...
Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of TV host Kommineni Srinivasa Rao on bail. The release is subject to terms and conditions to be imposed by the trial court.
Kommineni Srinivasa Rao was previously arrested and sent to judicial custody on charges of abetting derogatory remarks made by another panelist, VV Krishnam Raju, during a television debate.
Appearing for the petitioner, Siddhartha Dave argued that the alleged defamatory statement was made by a panelist while Kommineni was hosting the news show on June 6, and that the petitioner was in no way connected to the derogatory remarks.
However, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, representing the respondent, contended that Kommineni abetted the crime by laughing and remaining a ‘mute spectator.’
A division bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan, after considering the arguments, stated that since the petitioner himself did not make any defamatory or derogatory statement, his journalistic participation in a live TV news show “deserves to be protected,” which, in turn, safeguards the right to freedom of speech. The court thus directed Kommineni’s release on bail, subject to conditions set by the trial court.
The division bench issued a stern warning, making it clear that Kommineni “shall not either involve himself in making any defamatory statement or allow any other person to make such statement in his presence in the TV news show which the petitioner is anchoring or hosting.”
Essentially, Kommineni Srinivasa Rao must now apply for bail at the trial court, which will then grant it after imposing appropriate terms and conditions.