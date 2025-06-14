SC orders bail for TV host Kommineni

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of TV host Kommineni Srinivasa Rao on bail. The release is subject to terms and conditions to be imposed by the trial court.

Kommineni Srinivasa Rao was previously arrested and sent to judicial custody on charges of abetting derogatory remarks made by another panelist, VV Krishnam Raju, during a television debate.

Appearing for the petitioner, Siddhartha Dave argued that the alleged defamatory statement was made by a panelist while Kommineni was hosting the news show on June 6, and that the petitioner was in no way connected to the derogatory remarks.

However, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, representing the respondent, contended that Kommineni abetted the crime by laughing and remaining a ‘mute spectator.’

A division bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan, after considering the arguments, stated that since the petitioner himself did not make any defamatory or derogatory statement, his journalistic participation in a live TV news show “deserves to be protected,” which, in turn, safeguards the right to freedom of speech. The court thus directed Kommineni’s release on bail, subject to conditions set by the trial court.

The division bench issued a stern warning, making it clear that Kommineni “shall not either involve himself in making any defamatory statement or allow any other person to make such statement in his presence in the TV news show which the petitioner is anchoring or hosting.”

Essentially, Kommineni Srinivasa Rao must now apply for bail at the trial court, which will then grant it after imposing appropriate terms and conditions.