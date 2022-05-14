SC, ST atrocity case booked against former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao

Vijayawada: SC & ST atrocity case was filed against the Andhra Pradesh former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao.

Municipal supervisor Kodirekka Sunitha on Saturday filed a case at Urban station alleging that former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao and other TDP leaders were involved in defaming the town planning supervisor in the name of caste during NTR Sujala drinking water scheme at Chilukurpet of Palnadu district in the then Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government between 2014-19.

In this circumstances, ST SC POC Act 323, 34, 353,506, 509 sections on Prathipati Pulla Rao and other TDP leaders. However, the former minister was filed as A1 accused, Madhav Mohan as A2, Bandarupalli Satyanarayana, A4 opposition Council leader Srinivas Rao and Karimullah as A5.