SC to hear CID's petition to cancel Naidu's bail in skill development case
The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the bail cancellation petition of former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu filed by Andhra Pradesh CID in Skill Development case.
The hearing will be conducted by Justice Bela Trivedi. The court had earlier issued notices to the respondents in the CID's petition seeking the cancellation of Chandrababu's bail.
It may be recalled that the court had also directed Chandrababu Naidu not to make any public comments about the case.
The court has stated that it will only consider the bail cancellation plea after the apex court deliver its verdict on the quash petition.
