Scattered rains predicted in parts of Andhra Pradesh as cyclonic circulation weakens

The cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal weakened and turned into a severe depression on Tuesday morning. It currently continues near the coasts of northern Tamil Nadu and southern coastal Andhra.



According to the Meteorological Department, it will move west-northwest and weaken completely in the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department said that due to this effect, there will be scattered rains in the south Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema and scattered rains in the north Coastal Andhra in the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of extreme low pressure, the night temperatures were two to three degrees higher than normal due to clouds in many parts of the Coast and Rayalaseema. Meanwhile, on the 24th of this month, a surface circulation will occur in the North Andaman Sea.