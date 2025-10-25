School Edu director announces schedule for teachers’ sports events

Vijayawada: The School Education Department Director, V Vijaya Rama Raju, announced the schedule for conducting the sports and games for teachers from the mandal level to the state level on Friday. Also, he released guidelines regarding the organisation of teachers’ sports and games. As per the Director’s orders, cricket will be conducted for Men teachers, and throwball will be conducted for Women teachers. The main objectives of these competitions are to promote physical fitness, mental peace, team spirit, leadership, and discipline among teachers, while also providing them a platform to showcase their sports talent. The initiative further aims to strengthen unity among teachers and motivate students to take part in sports by seeing their teachers as role models.

According to the schedule, the mandal-level competitions will be held from November 15 to 16, followed by Division-level events from November 22 to 23. The District-level tournaments will take place from November 28 to 30, and the State-level competitions are scheduled between December 6 and 15..

For men’s teachers, the cricket matches will consist of 15 overs at the mandal level (maximumof 3 overs per bowler) and 20 overs at the state level (maximum of 4 overs per bowler). Each team can include 16 players. For women teachers, the throwball matches will follow a best-of-three sets (21–21–15) format, with 9 players on the field and a total of 12 players per team. Officials at various levels will coordinate the competitions: Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) and Mandal Sports Coordinators at the Mandal level. While the Deputy Educational Officers (DyEO) and divisional sports coordinators at the divisional level, DEOs and sistrict School Games secretaries at the district level, and the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) secretary and Additional Directors at the state level will organise the competitions.