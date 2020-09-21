Schools Opened, Teachers Attended, Students of 9th and 10th to Attend from Tuesday

Amaravati: All school teaching faculty attended for the schools across the State for the first after the COVID-19 lockdown announced in March third week this year. As the government has ordered the Schools to reopen from September 21, the teaching and non-teaching staff attended on Monday. From Tuesday onwards, 50 per cent of the staff would attend the schools on an alternative day.

At the same time, the School Head Masters asked the parents of eighth and ninth standard students to submit the declaration forms to allow their children to the schools. In that declaration form, the parents have to inform that their children are not suffering from the coronavirus. The parents also have to acknowledge that they are willing to send their children to the school.

Speaking to this correspondent, V Chinaveerabhadrudu said that the government instructed the school faculty to give only guidance to the students, test their presentation skills in understanding the subjects based on their previous knowledge.

After testing the students' talent, the faculty will start giving guidance on remedial practice and give them day-wise worksheets so that the children can practice at home or at school depending on their choice and convenience. No children are forced to attend a school or stay there.

Meanwhile, J Ramesh, a parent at Guntur said that though the government is allowed to send their children to the schools, still they could not take a proper decision. He explained that they would take some more time and observe the pandemic situation and then only send their children to the school.