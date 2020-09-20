Schools to be resumed from tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh with coronavirus regulations

The educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to resume from Monday, almost seven months. It is learnt that educational institutions were closed in March in the wake of the spread of Coronavirus in the country. Recently, with the issuance of Center guidelines for the reopening of schools and colleges, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to open educational institutions in compliance with the covid-19 regulations.



Only public, aided and private educational institutions outside the Containment Zones will be open while all the teachers are required to attend the duties on first day while from September 22, half of the teachers will be on duty for online teaching, tele-counseling, education bridge etc. Students studying from 9 to Inter can go to schools and colleges with the permission of their parents. However, classes from 1 to 8 should not go to school under any circumstances.

On the other hand, students studying in residential such as Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas and welfare hostels are entitled to attend online classes through WhatsApp group. They can go to the nearest high school if they wish and take the teacher's instructions and guidelines. Programs like Vidyavardhi and Vidyamrutham will continue till October 5.

The government has issued guidelines to students such as maintaining a physical distancing of six feet between the seats where the students sit. It is also advised that Students should keep special supervision over each other without exchanging notebooks, pens, pencils and water bottles.