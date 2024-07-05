Scientists for more thrust on jute, mesta crops

Srikakulam: Scientists are expressed serious concern over fall in area of jute and mesta crops in North coastal Andhra region. They suggested that governments, corporate bodies and also people use bags made of jute and mesta fibre and threads extensively instead of plastic.

Storage of rice, millets, dals, etc., in gunny bags is good for health instead of plastic which may cause cancer and other health problems. Cultivation of jute and mesta crops in an acre land is equal to 10 acre forest cover. These crops absorb heat and carbon emissions from climate and release oxygen which is good for organisms. These crops are also environment-friendly, protecting soil in cool condition and prevent heat.

Normally these crops are recommended for cultivation during summer i.e. before kharif season. After cultivation of jute and mesta crops in any field, farmers need not use chemical fertilisers, thus facilitating organic cultivation of paddy and other crops are.

“Jute and mesta are almost similar and jute fibre is smooth and sensitive while mesta fibre is hard. Both are equally useful as they needed to be mixed to manufacture gunny bags which are eco-friendly. These crops are also helpful in reducing hot climate during May-June and July months,” senior scientist J Jagannadham told The Hans India.

He has been doing research on these two crops for the last several years under the supervision of agricultural university. “Both jute and mesta crops are protect useful bacteria and conserve soil health which will be useful to get good yields of paddy and other crops,” said Agricultural Research Station head scientist G Chitti Babu.