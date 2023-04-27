SCR announces special trains between Narsapur to Bangalore during summer

South Central Railway authorities have announced that 8 special trains will be run between Narsapur-Bangalore via Vijayawada keeping in mind the rush of passengers during summer. Narsapur–Bangalore Special Train (07153) departs Narsapur at 3.50 pm every Friday from May 5 to 26 and reaches Bangalore at 9.30 am the next day.

While on the return journey, this train (07154) will leave Bangalore at 10.50 am every Saturday from May 6 to 27 and reach Narsapur at 6 am the next day.

On both routes, the train stops at Palakollu, Veeravasaram, Bhimavaram Junction, Bhimavaram Town, Aakiveedu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Cheerala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Guduru, Renigunta, Kotpadi, Jolarpattai, Bangarpet, Krishnarjunapuram stations.