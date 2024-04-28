Despite having a woman CM, females in West Bengal most unsafe: JP Nadda

BJP national president J. P. Nadda on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying that despite having a woman chief minister, females in the state are most unsafe.

Addressing a rally in Behrampur, he said, "Trinamool Congress came to power in West Bengal by promising to be the voice of the common people. But after that, the party snatched the land of the poor people. The women in West Bengal are unsafe and this is despite the fact that the chief minister of the state is a woman."

"Only Trinamool Congress is responsible for the bad name that the state is getting in the present context. Once it was said that what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. And because of the misrule of Trinamool Congress, the state's image is getting maligned. The Mamata Banerjee government is resorting to appeasement politics. They are even compromising with the terrorists. They are sympathising with the anti-social elements," the BJP president said.

He claimed that during the last 10 years of the BJP regime in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "If Pakistan tried to cast an evil eye on India, our forces conducted surgical strikes. Previously, the mobile phones available in the country were either 'Made in China' or 'Made in Taiwan'. But now all are 'Made in India'. This is the progress that the country has achieved during the last 10 years."

However, throughout his speech, he did not utter a single word about the Congress candidate from Baharampur and the state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.