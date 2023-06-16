  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SCR cancels several trains between Tadi-Anakapalli route

South Central Railway
x

South Central Railway

Highlights

The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains running in Tadi-Anakapalli route amid derailment of goods train.

The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains running in Tadi-Anakapalli route amid derailment of goods train. The railway officials said in a statement on Thursday. According toe SCR, some trains were cancelled for today (16th) and others for today and tomorrow (16th and 17th).

The list of the trains the stands cancelled on Friday will include

Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam (12718/12717), Visakhapatnam – Kadapa (17488), Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam (12728), Visakhapatnam – Mahabubnagar (12861), Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (12740), Visakhapatnam – Tirupati (22708), Guntur – Rayagada (17243).

While the trains Kadapa – Visakhapatnam (17487), Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad (12727), Mahabubnagar – Visakhapatnam (12862), Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (12739), Rayagada – Guntur (17244) will stand cancelled for today and tomorrow respectively.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X