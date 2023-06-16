Live
SCR cancels several trains between Tadi-Anakapalli route
The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains running in Tadi-Anakapalli route amid derailment of goods train. The railway officials said in a statement on Thursday. According toe SCR, some trains were cancelled for today (16th) and others for today and tomorrow (16th and 17th).
The list of the trains the stands cancelled on Friday will include
Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam (12718/12717), Visakhapatnam – Kadapa (17488), Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam (12728), Visakhapatnam – Mahabubnagar (12861), Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (12740), Visakhapatnam – Tirupati (22708), Guntur – Rayagada (17243).
While the trains Kadapa – Visakhapatnam (17487), Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad (12727), Mahabubnagar – Visakhapatnam (12862), Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (12739), Rayagada – Guntur (17244) will stand cancelled for today and tomorrow respectively.