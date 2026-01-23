270 jailed following NY drunk driving crackdown

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on road traffic violations, 270 individuals have been convicted and sent to jail for driving under the influence of alcohol during the recent New Year festivities. The Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted intensive enforcement drives across the city from 24 December 2025 to 31 December 2025 to curb accidents and ensure public safety during the holiday period.

Following strict court proceedings, the offenders were awarded various terms of imprisonment. In an additional disciplinary measure, the police are sending formal letters to the workplaces and educational institutions of the convicted individuals, requesting that respective authorities take necessary internal action against them.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterated that drunk driving remains a serious offence that endangers the lives of all road users. Officials stated that such violations will continue to be met with zero tolerance and severe legal consequences. The department has appealed to all commuters to strictly follow traffic regulations and cooperate with enforcement teams to maintain road discipline and save lives.