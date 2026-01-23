Markets snap 3-day slide on easing geopolitical tensions

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after three sessions of losses, tracking gains in global markets after US President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone on Greenland and hinted at a good trade deal with India.

Besides, a mild recovery in the rupee and a correction in global crude prices supported the domestic markets, traders said.In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 397.74 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 82,307.37. During the day, the benchmark surged by 873.55 points, or 1.06 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 82,783.18, but failed to sustain higher levels due to selling pressure at elevated levels.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 132.40 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 25,289.90. In the intraday session, the index appreciated by 278.25 points, or 1.10 per cent, to hit a high of 25,435.75. The trend clearly showed weak follow-through buying at higher zones.

"Buying interest emerged in the market following positive global cues amid signs of cooling geopolitical tension over Greenland. The EU nations agreed on a framework for control over Greenland with US President Trump, following which the US rolled back plans to impose additional 10 per cent tariffs on certain European countries."Further, there is renewed optimism over the India-US trade deal after Donald Trump’s positive comments on the agreement at the Davos Summit," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.