SCR cancels several trains from August 28-September 3 due to maintenance works

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the cancellation of several trains in the Vijayawada Division amid scheduled maintenance activities taking place in the division.

The trains cancelled include those running between Vijayawada and Bitragunta, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Gudur, Guntur and Visakhapatnam, Bitragunta and Chennai, Kakinada Port and Visakhapatnam, and Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam. These cancellations are expected to be in effect from August 28 to September 3.

Here is the list of trains cancelled completely

17239/17240 Guntur – Visakhapatnam (Cancelled from August 28 to September 4),

22701/22702 Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam (Cancelled on August 28, 29, 30, September 1 and 3)

07977/07978 Vijayawada – Bitragunta (Cancelled from August 27 to September 3)

07466/07467 Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam (Cancelled from August 28 to September 3)

17237/17238 Bitragunta – Chennai Central (Cancelled from August 28 to September 1)

17267/17268 Kakinada Port – Visakhapatnam (Cancelled from August 28 to September 3)

07500 Vijayawada – Gudur (Cancelled from August 28 to September 3)

07458 Gudur – Vijayawada (Cancelled from August 29 to September 4)

Trains Diverted from Vijayawada:

13351 Dhanbad – Alleppey (Diversion on August 29, September 1, 2, 5, 8, 9)

12835 Hatia – Bangalore (Diversion from August 29 to September 5)

18637 Hatia – Bangalore (Diversion till September 2)

12889 Tata – Bangalore (September 8, September 15)