SCR completes track repair works on Vijayawada-Chennai route in 40 hours

Nellore: South Central Railway finally restored the damaged track at Padugupadu station in Kovur mandal. Nine monsoon reserve stock rakes, six workmen specials, 300 workmen and a team of officers and staff members worked to restore track between Vijayawada–Chennai Grand Trunk route. Passengers heaved a sigh of relief with the restoration of track and clearing obstacles within 40 hours.

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts and track at Nellore-Padugupadu section was inundated due to heavy water flow and speed restriction was imposed at bridge No 362 as floodwaters flowing at danger levels.

The floodwater flow further increased as Kovur irrigation tank breached at two places, which was 1 km upstream of railway track and floodwater inundated the town as well as the railway track. At about 2.30 pm on the same day, both up & down lines were submerged for a length of 1.8 km including Padugupadu yard and water was flowing 1 meter above the track level. Immediately, traffic has been suspended and all the concerned officials were put on alert. Vijayawada division has initiated restoration works by mobilising required men, material and machinery from the afternoon of November 20 which saved a lot of time in commencing the works immediately. On November 21 as the water started receding on up line, the damages to track and embankment were assessed. It was observed that a total length of 1.8 km of track had been affected wherein 600 meters of railway track was severely damaged, leaving the track in hanging position.

The restoration works were started immediately after water levels started receding and the staff deployed 12 JCB machines, 4 excavators and 2 lorries at the site for working round-the-clock. About 300 workmen had been engaged to facilitate early completion of the affected stretch. 5 track machines have also been deployed to ensure track parameters.Up line (Vijayawada- Chennai) traffic was resumed at 9.15 pm on Nov 22. To expedite the work, all 300 workmen, 50 supervisors and 25 officers worked round-the-clock in 2 shifts to restore the situation to normalcy.

Commercial department roped in NGOs to provide relief assistance to stranded passengers at Ongole, Chirala, Kavali and Tenali stations. SCR GM Gajanan Mallya monitored the restoration works progress.