SCR deploys Kavach system for 859 route km in 2021-22

Vijayawada: The Indian Railways state-of-the-art indigenously developed automatic train protection system– known as Kavach–has been deployed over South-Central Railway Zone for a total distance of 1,445 route kms (rkms). Kavach is a major step taken by Indian Railways in taking forward the Prime Minter's initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat. During the last financial year, a total of 859 rkms of SCR network has been bought under deployment of Kavach. This is the best-ever performance by the Zone in a financial year, since the commencement of the project.

Kavach has been developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian Industry. The South-Central Railway has been closely associated with its implementation since the development stage and is facilitating trials to achieve the objective of safety in train operations across Indian Railways. Kavach is meant to provide protection by preventing trains to pass the Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) and avoid collision. It activates the train braking system automatically if the driver fails to control the train as per the speed restrictions. In addition, it prevents collision between two trains/locomotives, equipped with functional Kavach system.

General Manager (In-charge) Arun Kumar Jain has complimented Signal and Telecom officials and staff both at the Zonal and Divisional levels for their excellent hard work and dedication exhibited since the commencement of the project. He stated that at the next stages, Kavach system will be extended to some more sections bringing the major part of the Zone under Kavach network.