SCR Extends Eluru Stop for Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express for Six Months

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the continuation of an additional stoppage at Eluru station for the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express trains (Train No. 20707/20708) for another six months, starting February 25.

According to an official press release issued on Saturday, the ongoing service from Secunderabad will halt at Eluru at 9:49 a.m. for a minute, while the return service from Visakhapatnam will stop at 5:44 p.m. for a minute.

This move comes as a relief for passengers from Eluru, providing them with continued access to the premium train service. The decision is likely based on passenger demand and convenience. The Vande Bharat Express has been a popular choice for travelers due to its speed, comfort, and reduced travel time between major cities.

With this extension, passengers boarding from Eluru can continue to benefit from the high-speed connectivity to both Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.