Live
- Cong MP questions own party, calls for fundamental changes in organisation
- Valentine’s Day 2025: Tech, Style and Innovative Gifts for Your Loved One
- Wordle Today #1332: Clues, Hints, and Answer for February 10, 2025
- Industrial, logistics space absorption in India to exceed 25 pc annual growth
- Calcutta HC warns Bengal Police of summoning CAPF for demolition if it fails
- Malaysia celebrates Swami Vivekananda's vision of tolerance and peace for mankind
- PMKSY cold chain scheme cuts wastages in vegetables, dairy, fisheries
- Gujarat: Transport inspectors strike work over promotions
- Hectic parleys on in Manipur to choose leader a day after CM Biren Singh quits
- Attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple Priest Sparks Concern Over Extremist Ideologies
Just In
SCR Extends Eluru Stop for Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express for Six Months
South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the continuation of an additional stoppage at Eluru station for the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam
South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the continuation of an additional stoppage at Eluru station for the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express trains (Train No. 20707/20708) for another six months, starting February 25.
According to an official press release issued on Saturday, the ongoing service from Secunderabad will halt at Eluru at 9:49 a.m. for a minute, while the return service from Visakhapatnam will stop at 5:44 p.m. for a minute.
This move comes as a relief for passengers from Eluru, providing them with continued access to the premium train service. The decision is likely based on passenger demand and convenience. The Vande Bharat Express has been a popular choice for travelers due to its speed, comfort, and reduced travel time between major cities.
With this extension, passengers boarding from Eluru can continue to benefit from the high-speed connectivity to both Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.