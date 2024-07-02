SCR GM meets CM

Vijayawada: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at AP Secretariat, Velagapudi, Amaravati on Monday.

He apprised Naidu on the railway projects anddevelopmental works undertaken in Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil and M Ramakrishna, Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur Division, accompanied the General Manager.