SCR GM meets CM

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, felicitating Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at AP Secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday

Vijayawada: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at AP Secretariat, Velagapudi, Amaravati on Monday.

He apprised Naidu on the railway projects anddevelopmental works undertaken in Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil and M Ramakrishna, Divisional Railway Manager, Guntur Division, accompanied the General Manager.

X