SCR launches month-long cleanliness programme

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway has undertaken month-long 'Har Patri Saaf Suthri – Special Campaign 2.0' in October across all the stations. With the grand success of Swachhata Pakhwada – 2022, Special campaign 2.0 was undertaken in October for extending the drive towards Swachhta at tracks and yards and at station approaches.

In Vijayawada, Har Patri Saaf Suthri campaign was launched by identifying vulnerable and grey areas with focus on improving cleanliness at stations. The drive was carried out at all non-sub urban group - 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 and halt stations. Tracks and yards at approaches were concentrated in effective removal of all kinds of garbage by involving local bodies also.

Social media campaign was launched by regular posting of 'Before' & 'After' photos at several stations through official media handles. Nukkad Nataks were also organised to create awareness among the staff, contract workers, pubic and travelling passengers.

Senior official Ram Chandra Sahoo said that the campaign was launched across all the 155 stations of the division. He stated that special emphasis has been laid for mechanised cleaning of major stations using advanced mechanised cleaning equipment like high pressure jets, ride on scrubber, ride on sweeper and also special focus has been given on cleanliness of trains and stations (including approaches to major stations) and collection and safe disposal of plastic and other waste.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated Ram Chandra Sahoo and his team for organising widespread campaign to create awareness on Swachhata at all the stations including remote locations. The DRM said that special campaign 2.0 was closely supervised and held by officers of the units with utmost dedication to promote cleanliness. The DRM also said that Vijayawada Division was always at the forefront in promoting Swachhata across its jurisdiction.