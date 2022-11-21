SCR officer wins bronze medal at Railway body building championship

Vijayawada (NTR District): Srinivasulu Uday Kumar, Office Superintendent of the Mechanical Department, here won bronze medal at the All-India Railway Body Building Championship held at Chakradrapur, South Eastern Railway recently. Uday Kumar has represented South Central Railway Body Building team at All India Railway Body Building Championship.

He bagged bronze medal in 90 kg category and also got provisionally qualified for Indian Railway body building team coaching special camp for taking part in senior national body building championship scheduled to be held in December this year. Last year also he secured bronze medal in the same category at Body Building Championship held at Chennai.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan, ADRMs D Srinivasa Rao and M Srikanth, Divisional Sports Officer Valleswara B Tokkala and Divisional Mechanical Engineer M Ravi Kiran congratulated Srinivasulu Uday Kumar on Monday for his tremendous performance at national level.