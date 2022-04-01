SCR sets record in providing infra addition of 344 km

Vijayawada: The South-Central Railway has achieved a record of sorts in 2021-22 with the addition of 344 track-kms to the Zone's rail network. The special thrust given for speedy completion of the ongoing projects, combined with meticulous planning and effective implementation of the scheduled works has resulted in this achievement. The construction and completion of 83 km of new lines, 197 km of double lines and 64 km of third lines, combined total to 344 track-kms addition to the rail network during 2021-22 is the highest ever in any financial year, since inception of the Zone.

Going into details, the sections completed as part of 83 km new lines during the current financial year include - 40.2 km between Bhadrachalam-Bhavanapalem in the critical coal loading area, 12.2 km between Gajwel-Kodakandla, 17.3 km between Akanapet–Medak, and 13.3 km between Magnur- Makthal.

The sections completed as part of 197 km of double lines include–29.7 km between Umdanagar- Shadnagar, 25.7 km between Gollapalli-Mahabubnagar, 17 km between Vijayawada-Uppaluru, 48.2 km between Narsapur-Bhimavaram-Aravalli, 23.9 km between Gundlakamma-Donakonda, 22.5 km between Edduladoddi-Maddikera, 26.4 km between Kalluru-Gooty, 2.1 km Bypass line at Motumari and 1.5 km Vijayawada bulb line.

The sections completed as part of 64 km of third line during the current fiscal include 7.8 km between Kolnur-Potkapalli, 19.2 km between Wirur-Manikgarh, 37 km between Kavali- Thalamanchi.

SCR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore complimented the entire railway officials at both the Zonal and Divisional levels including Construction Wing, RVNL and RITES officials for their extraordinary contribution which helped the Zone to achieve the record infrastructure addition. He attributed the credit to each and every employee of the Zone who worked very hard with dedication.

The excellent coordination between the various departments was praised by the General Manager and stated that this boosts morale of the staff, while adding critical infrastructure links which will enhance train operations for the benefit of passengers.