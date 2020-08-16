Sea waves touch Kakinada at Uppada Coast Road amid heavy rains

Kakinada: The Indian coast guard found the four missing fishermen and they reached Ammenabada village on Saturday night safely. The sea at Kakinada shore is very rough and the waves touched the Kakinada to Uppada road. And the seawater crosses Geo Tube wall and touched the Uppada road. In Konapapapet and U. Kothapalli Mandal fishermen moved their boats to safer places. As per the instruction of District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy police and revenue officials are monitoring the situation.

Authorities of the Godavari Head Works Division issued the second warning for river Godavari as the discharge of flood water crossed 13.75 lakh cuses at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowelweswaram in East Godavari district at 00.30 am on Sunday and advised the officials concerned to be on alert. Special teams of officials will be deputed along the river bunds to identify breaches. The movment of fishing boats stopped when the discharge of flood water crossed 12.14 lakhs cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowelswaram. 33 villages in Devipatnam Mandal , 15 villages in V.R. Puram mandal have been cut off from transportation for the last two days. All the roads connecting Chintoor Agency with Chattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana had been blocked with flood water inundated a net work of roads at, where water from Sabari tributary enters the Godavari.

According the source 65 more villages are expected to be affected as flood water is likely to enter the villages in the coming days. According the officials 500 more people in Rampachodavaram division were evacuated and shifted to safer places due to the floods.