  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Search Underway for Missing Swimmers at Idukapalli Beach

  • Created On:  16 Jan 2026 5:49 PM IST
Search Underway for Missing Swimmers at Idukapalli Beach
X

Four young men enjoying a swim at Idukapalli beach in Allur mandal, Nellore district, have gone missing during the Kanuma festival celebrations. Local fishermen promptly mobilised to attempt a rescue, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Tragically, the body of one of the missing individuals has since washed ashore. Fishermen and police are currently conducting a search for the remaining three men.

Tags

Idukapalli Beach TragedyMissing SwimmersNellore DistrictKanuma Festival IncidentSearch and Rescue Operation
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

China and Canada Agree on Tariff Easing After High-Level Talks

Chinese president Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have gestured a new morning in the relationship between both countries by declaring plans to reduce trade walls after an important meeting held in Beijing. This is a significant shift from the past few years of tight relations and retaliatory tariffs from both sides.

China and Canada Agree on Tariff Easing After High-Level Talks
Share it
X