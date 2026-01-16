Search Underway for Missing Swimmers at Idukapalli Beach
Four young men enjoying a swim at Idukapalli beach in Allur mandal, Nellore district, have gone missing during the Kanuma festival celebrations. Local fishermen promptly mobilised to attempt a rescue, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Tragically, the body of one of the missing individuals has since washed ashore. Fishermen and police are currently conducting a search for the remaining three men.
China and Canada Agree on Tariff Easing After High-Level Talks
Chinese president Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have gestured a new morning in the relationship between both countries by declaring plans to reduce trade walls after an important meeting held in Beijing. This is a significant shift from the past few years of tight relations and retaliatory tariffs from both sides.