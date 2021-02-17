SEB cops seize 10 numbers of NDP Liquor, 21270 ghutka packets in Kurnool - 3 held 

Kurnool: The cops of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized several numbers of non duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles of various brands and ghutka packets during vehicle check conducted at Panchalingala border check post on Wednesday morning.

The Inspector of SEB, N Lakshmi Durgaiah told The Hans India that in view of gram panchayat elections in Kurnool district vehicle checking has been intensified Panchalingala border check post to curb the illegal transportation of liquor and other spurious products. While checking the vehicles on Monday, the staff have caught two persons that were carrying 10 liquor bottles of various brands. After a while a car was intercepted for checking. During the course of checking, the cops have detected 21270 ghutka packets, said Lakshmi Durgaiah.

Adding, the officer has also said that around 96 bottles of Mc Dowell whisky was also seized while checking was conducted at a road transportation bus. The entire quantity was seized but the accused was not identified. However, three persons that were transporting liquor and ghutka packets were arrested.

Vehicle checking at Panchalingala border check post was intensified, following the orders of SP, Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Additional SP, Gowthami Sali and Assistant Commissioner, Sri Latha.

He urged the people to keep 1imformwd about the smuggling of liquor and other spurious products. The inspector asked to send the information to whatsapp no. 7993822444. Informers name and other details would never be revealed, added, N Lakshmi Durgaiah.

Sub Inspector, Jeelanbasha, Head Constsbles Shareef,

Venkateshwarulu, Constables, Ansar Basha,

Imam Dahib,

Sudhakar, Vijay Bhaskar and Gopalakrishnan participated at the vehicle checking.