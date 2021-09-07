SEB Dr Rajat Bhargava told to book bootleggers under PD Act

Amaravati: Special Chief Secretary Dr Rajat Bhargava has instructed the SEB officials to book the habitual bootleggers under the Preventive Detention Act.

While reviewing the performance of both the Excise and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) here on Sunday, he said that the government is committed to its avowed policy to implement prohibition in a phased manner and to reduce the consumption of liquor.

Referring to the performance of the SEB, the Special Chief Secretary said that previously, there were 350 personnel to look after the enforcement work in the Excise department and now the Special Enforcement Bureau has been given nearly 5,000 personnel to look after the enforcement of the excise Laws.

He warned the people who are dealing in illicit distillation (ID) and smuggling of arrack with strict action including action under PD Act.

The government has taken a very serious note of illicit distillation in the State. During the year 2020-21, as many as 59,873 cases were booked in respect of illicit distillation operations and 46,872 persons were arrested.

Besides, 7,71,288 litres of ID arrack was seized and 2,19,55,812 litres of fermented jaggery was destroyed and 6,540 vehicles were seized.

The SEB has also taken a serious view on the circulation of non-duty paid liquor. During the same period, 34,643 cases of non-duty paid liquor were booked and 50,401 persons were arrested seizing 6,98,305 litres of NDPL and 18,744 vehicles. Till now, five persons involved in bootlegging have been detained under PD Act.

Director of Special Enforcement Bureau PHD Ramakrishna, Managing Director of AP State Beverages Corporation D Vasudeva Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise KL Bhaskar and other officials attended the meeting.