SEC acting under the direction of TDP Chief NCB: says PR Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: AP state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramehs Choudary is acting under the directions of TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and he is acting with political conspiracy, Seriously alleged Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the Minister came down heavily against the AP state election commissioner Nimmagadda for SEC intentionally alleging false allegations on the ruling YSRCP Government. But our government and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were extending all the support to SEC, whatever he gave a call to all the people at village level to foil the unanimous elections process which was the implementing the old practices in panchayat elections for the long pending.

Minister charged that TDP Supreme Chandrabau Naidu and SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and others acting as one gang and disturbing the democratic practices in local body elections. Moreover he wrote a 9 pages letter to the chief secretary with personal intention to take disciplinary action against the GopalaKrishnan Dwivedi and one more IAS officer. Both officers are working efficiently in the Panchayat Raj department but the SEC made unnecessary recommendations for action against them. Our Chief Secretary has decided to send back an SEC 9 pages letter to his office.

Further he added that the Government won't take action against them in future and revoke them after local body polls and we will never support such retired IAS officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. At the same time Government will support the good IAS officers who are presently working in the state.

Meanwhile Minister PeddiReddy Challenged that if Chandrababu Naidu had guts, he should announce how many panchayats would win in coming local body polls. He said that along with TDP other political parties unnecessary blaming our YSRCP over panchayat polls. Because they have no cadre in villages to file the nomination in panchayat polls, with that grief they continue the blaming of the ruling party.

One more serious allegation was made by the Minister PRReddy that Nimmagadda will join hands with Narachandrababu Naidu to do the politics after completion of his tenure as AP state election commissioner. For NCB good looks SEC is discharging duties biased and in favour of TDP. Minister PRR has confirmed that all the presently transferred officials will be retained as it is after completion of elections.

YSRCP leaders Virupaksha JayaChandra Reddy, minority leader Kadri and Pokala Ashok Kumar took part in the preconference.