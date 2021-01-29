SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to tour Seema from today

Amaravati: State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar will visit Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts from January 29 to 30 to review the poll preparedness and arrangements needed for the gram panchayat elections.

The SEC will arrive at Bangalore airport at 9.10 am on January 29 and leave for Anantapur by road from there. He will conduct a review meeting with officials at 2 pm and leave for Kurnool at 3.30 pm. The SEC will hold a review with officials at Kurnool from 6 pm to 7.30 pm and make a night halt there.

On January 30, Ramesh Kumar will conduct a review with officials at Kadapa from 9 am to 10 am and reach Vijayawada by flight at 12.30 pm.

The visit of the SEC assumes importance in the backdrop of doubts raised by several political parties on election irregularities.