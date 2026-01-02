Second anniversary of Valley Green celebrated

Gooty (Anantapur district): The second anniversary of Valley Green Garments, an apparel unit established to promote women’s employment, was celebrated on Thursday at Gajirampalli village in Pamidi mandal of Guntakal constituency of Anantapur district.

Valley Green Garments owner Perumalla Mamatha Reddy, TDP senior leader and founder president of PJR Social Services Trust Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, and Perumalla Mahananda Reddy attended the programme as chief guests. The occasion was marked by cake cutting and distribution of sweets.

Addressing the gathering, Jeevananda Reddy said the garment unit was set up with a clear objective of providing sustainable employment to women at a time when several industries were shutting down due to economic challenges. He said the unit has the capacity to provide jobs to nearly 1,000 people, with about 800 employees currently working there.

Staff members, women drivers and others attended the event.