Second day of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session to begin in a short while: Here is the agenda for the day

The Second day of Andhra Pradesh special assembly sessions will begin in a while. After the passing the three capital bills in the Assembly, the YSRCP government headed by Chief minister Jagan Mohan reddy is on cloud nine. As part of the schedule, the Assembly would discuss on the welfare schemes implemented recently. The Assembly would discuss on the implementation of Amma Vodi scheme, Mid-day meals scheme, Raithu Bharosa scheme.

The government is likely to introduce SC commission bill in the Assembly.

However, the Amaravati JAC has given a Bandh call against the approval of three capital bills while the TDP and other opposition parties have supported them holding protests from Tuesday morning. The police who are striving hard to maintain the law and order situation in the state had set up high security and arresting the protestors.

On the other hand, all eyes turned to the legislative council as the three capital bill and repeal of CRDA Act bill will bee moved in the council for approval. With the YSRCP not having a majority in the council, it remains to be seen how the ruling party would get through this turmoil. However, YSRCP is likely to revoke the legislative council if the bills are opposed in the council.

While the TDP leaders are firm on their stand against the three capitals and stated that they would oppose the bill in council at any cost.