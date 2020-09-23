Second phase of 'Manam - Mana Parisubratha' will begin from October 2: AP minister Peddyreddy Ramachandra Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is gearing up for the second phase of the "Manam - Mana Parisubratha program, which has been running since June 1. Minister of State Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy disclosed the details of the second phase of the program to the media. From October 2, the second phase of the program will be implemented in 5 to 10 villages in each zone, the minister said.

The minister explained that the Manam- Mana Perisubratha program launched in the state on June 1 had given good results. As part of the initial phase, programs were conducted in 1320 gram panchayats. Peddireddy says a healthy environment has been created in the village with the participation of the people. He said 70 per cent of seasonal diseases could be prevented from spreading by taking up the program.

Explaining that Rs 1.72 crore has been donated to the panchayats by the people, Minister Peddireddy called on the people's representatives to participate in large-scale second phase programs. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy wrote letters to the political leaders to this effect. He said Chief Minister Jagan was giving high priority to the program.