Second warning withdrawn at SACB

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari’s flood is gradually receding at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB), Dowleswaram. The second warning was withdrawn at 9 am on Thursday as the flood of Godavari came down to 13.70 feet at SACB.

The situation is expected to return to normal on Friday if the flood recedes like this. The flood level at SACB was 14 feet at 6 am.

It has reduced to 13.40 feet by 7 pm and 4900 cusecs are being released to the delta canals while 12, 27, 273 cusecs are being released downstream. Meanwhile, the Godavari flood at Bhadrachalam is rising slightly. The second warning was re-issued here at 1-10 pm on Thursday. Flood level in Bhadrachalam was 48.60 feet at 7 pm on Thursday.

At Lower Kaleswaram, the flood has increased due to the rains in Chhattisgarh and it is expected that the flood level may rise to some extent as the flood flows to Bhadrachalam. According to the current situation, it is expected that there will be a flood-rising trend in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

If it rains in the Lower Kaleswaram area, the floodwater reaches Godavari directly. Sources from the Water Resources Department said that there is no project to store water except for the Taliperu project, so the rains in Lower Kaleswaram are likely to increase the Godavari flood flow.