Secretariat employees held a meeting to discuss problems on proposal of capital shifting

Amaravati: The employees of the Secretariat held a meeting at the Secretariat here on Tuesday to discuss the problems they are going to face if the Capital is shifted to Visakhapatnam. They wish to take their issues to the notice of the government. Venkatarami Reddy, the president of the Secretariat Employees' Union, in particular, is harsh at the proposal of three capitals.

The employees have distressed over the capital shifting and expressed their concern over the matter. "It is we employees who are more affected than the farmers on shifting the capital," the employee's said.

The employees are requesting Jagan to think again on the capital change as they have made their homes in Amaravati, believing that the Capital would develop.