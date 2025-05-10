Secretariat staff takes out solidarity rally

Vijayawada: Employees of AP Secretariat organised a solidarity rally in support of Operation Sindoor at the Secretariat here on Friday.

The employees praised the services of army personnel in operations against terrorist hide outs in Pakistan. They took out the rally raising slogans Jayaho operation Sindhoor, Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat Mataki Jai. They stated that the entire nation would extend support to army personnel at the hour of crisis.

Leaders of various employees’ organisations and officials participated in the solidarity rally.