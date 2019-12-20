Secretariate at Visakhapatnam and High Court in Kurnool, says GN Rao Committee

Retired IAS officer and committee convener GN Rao said his committee had studied about the state's needs and prepared a detailed note. The committee members held a press conference at the secretariat after submitting a final report to CM Jagan on the development of the AP, including the capital.

Speaking on the occasion, GN Rao said that the government had instructed us to make suggestions to develop all areas. He said that they have indicated to develop the state in four areas. North Andhra, Central Coast, South Coast and Rayalaseema are to be developed.

The committee suggests High courts in Kurnool and benches to be set up in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. "The state government has already developed the Tulluru area in Amravati. Buildings in Tulluru can be used for Raj Bhavan and other offices. We have made suggestions to focus on financial resources. GN Rao explained that the secretariat and the CM camp office to be set up in Visakhapatnam.