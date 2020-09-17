Section 144 imposed in Amalapuram division to curb Coronavirus

Kakinada: Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik said that Section 144 would be in force in the Amalapuram division for three days from September 18 to 20 as part of measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.



Addressing media here on Thursday, Kaushik warned that action would be taken against those who are in groups of four or more and possess any kind of weapons while Section 144 is in force.

Meanwhile, several police officials in the district have infected with Covid-19 after they came from Antarvedi duties. The officials had camped at Antarvedi temple to investigate the gutting incident of the chariot of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

The police warned the people including political parties that nobody should come to Antarvedi as Section 144 and Section 30 are in force. The police said that an inquiry is being done on the incident and the people should support the police for making the probe in a peaceful manner.