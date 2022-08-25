Security beefed up for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting

Machilipatnam: Krishna district police have beefed up security for the public meeting of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be organised at Pedana on Thursday. West Godavari and Krishna district police have been engaged on security duty.

The CM will tour Pedana to release fourth tranche of Nethanna Nestham. In view of the programme, the Krishna district police strengthened the protection under the guidance of District SP P Joshuva.

On Wednesday, the SP held a meeting with the police personnel at Pedana market yard for allotment of duties and explained about the CM tour details.Addressing the meeting, the SP said that all the police, who are on duty will be on time. Stating that the CM convoy will pass about 8 kms by road, he guided them for traffic control and vehicle passing. Additional SP N Venkata Ramanjaneyulu, ASP Asma Farhin, AR ASP SVD Prasad and others attended.