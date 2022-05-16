Seer invited for Odisha temple Maha Samprokshanam

Tirumala: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy on Sunday invited the pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetham, Swarupanandendra Saraswathi Swamy for the Maha Samprokshanam event of Sri Venkateswara temple scheduled to be held in Odisha from May 21 to 26.

Dharma Reddy formally met the Swamiji at the latter's Mutt near Gogarbham dam at Tirumala on Sunday and explained to him about the series of rituals planned on each day.

Dy EO General Ramana Prasad was also present. During the day, Swarupanandendra Saraswati Swamy offered prayers along with Uttaradhikari Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swamy at Tiruchanoor temple. Speaking on the occasion, he said every year before he leaves for Rishikesh to perform Deeksha for three months, he takes the blessings of Swamy and Ammavaru.

Earlier on his arrival he was given a traditional welcome by Dy EO Lokanatham, Annamacharya Project Director Dr A Vibhishana Sharma, AEO Prabhakar Reddy, superintendent Madhu and temple inspector Damodaram.